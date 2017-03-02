Ethel Virginia Ketron

She was born January 13, 1922 to Lloyd and Myrtle Davidson Ketron.

She was born in Scott Co., VA and had lived in Sullivan Co. most of her life.

Ms. Ketron retired from Eastman Chemical Co. in the Research Dept. after 40 years of service.

She was a faithful member of Kingsley United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, recipient of the UMW Special Mission Recognition/Life Membership. Over the years, Ethel held various offices in the United Methodist Women and Administrative Council, including Chairperson of the PPR Committee. She was instrumental in designing and fund raising for the stain glass windows in the church.

She was a member of the Adult Reading Program and was passionate about teaching others.

Her passion was her church, music, family and quilting and was a helpful and caring person.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Elma and wife, Opal, Edsel, Tom and wife Billie and Howard and wife, Janie.

Surviving are her brother, Frank Ketron and wife, Betty; half-brother, Jacob; half-sisters, Rebecca Fields and Rachel Bond and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4 – 6 pm Friday, March 3, 2017 at Kingsley United Methodist Church, 2828 Bloomingdale Rd., Kingsport.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 pm with Pastor Adam Love officiating. Music will be provided by the church choir and John Powers.

A Graveside Service will be held at 3 pm Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Resurrection. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Holston Home for Children, 404 Holston Dr., Greeneville, TN 37743.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wellmont Hospice; special caregivers, Kathy Ketron and Nancy Oaks and special friends, Vicky Garretson and Cegerna Jones.

