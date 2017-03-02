He leaves to cherish his memory a wife of 64 years, Gena Star Kite Dennis; daughters, Charlesii Star Dennis Keyhani (Dr. Majid Keyhani) and Mar-Ru (Margaret) Dennis Livesay; son, Vincent Hickman Dennis; grandson, Michael Eric Livesay; sisters-in-law, MaryAnn Dennis and Maxine Towns; brother-in-law, Hickman A. Kite, Jr.; six nieces, four great nieces, three nephews, seven great nephews and two great-great nephews.

A Rosary Service will be 5:00 P.M., Friday, March 3, 2017 in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel with Father Bart Okere officiating visitation will follow until 7:00 P.M.

Funeral mass will be conducted 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 4, 2017 at St. Henry Catholic Church with Father Bart Okere officiating. Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard and the U.S. Navy.

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com

BROOME FUNERAL HOME, ROGERSVILLE is honored to serve the Dennis family.