Carmen is survived by her son, Gary Bond and Robin; grandchildren, Holly Housewright and Clay, Ashley McBee and Toney, Keith McClellan, Stacey Doyle; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Hunter, Chase, Hayden, Hudson, Jacob, Whitney, Grace, Emilie, Luke and Aaron; sisters-in-law, Anne Powers, Jane Bond, Kathleen Bond; twenty-seven nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Bond; daughter, Nancy McClellan; parents, Ada and T.B. Frazier; sisters, Hazel Boatwright, Lou Wampler, Peggy Fields; brother, Harold Frazier; sisters-in-law, Gertrude Frazier, Mary Bond, Fern Kilgore; brothers-in-law, Jack Bond, Verl Bond, Robert Bond, Clinard Kilgore, Howard Dixon, Bill Powers, Mike Boatwright, Carl Fields, and William Wampler.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10:00 am on Friday, March 3, 2017 at the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Nickelsville, Virginia with Dr. Harry Vicars officiating. Family and friends attending the service should meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer Association, 2020 Meadowview Pky., Suite #100, Kingsport, TN or a charity of choice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carmen's Brookdale family and Amedisys.

The care of Carmen F. Bond and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services