Survivors include her grandchildren, Olivia Aziz and husband, Jay of Davis, CA, Tara Carr and husband, Steve of Cartersville, GA , Joy Lynne Bledsoe and husband, Anthony of Rogersville, Chet Williams and fiancé', Kyra of Surgoinsville; great grandchildren, Ryan Bledsoe, Emory Williams, Bailey Bledsoe, Evrett Williams and Adalynn Williams; sisters, Ann "Dank" Cobb and Evelyn "Zeb" Williams of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. John North officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Highland Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com

