Robert H. Jenkins

He was a loving husband, daddy, papaw, and uncle and will be greatly missed.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, John V. Jenkins and Rosa M Stokes Jenkins, sisters, Edith Williams, Ursel Catron, and Georgia Salyers; brothers, Carlos Jenkins, and Ross Jenkins.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, of 62 years, Edna Anne McConnell Jenkins; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark (Cameron) Jenkins, Stan (Kim) Jenkins, and Joel (Sandy) Jenkins; grandchildren, Ashley (Navneet) Sandhu, Krista (Mark) Estepp, Payton (Tia) Jenkins, Dylan Jenkins, Kaley Rose Jenkins, Calvin Jenkins, Summer Hammonds, and “adopted” granddaughter Kassie Evans; great-grandchildren, Creed Estepp, Rosa Kate Estepp, Bo Jenkins, Ben Jenkins, Camilla Sandhu; sister, Joyce Salyer; sisters-in-law, Dana Jenkins, and Dorothy Lane; brother-in-law, Joe McConnell; special friends, Jan and Bob Blackstock; and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday, March 3, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Gate City in the Family Life Center.

A memorial service will follow in the church sanctuary with Rev. Jeff Deboard officiating. A eulogy will be given by Rev. Mark Estepp. Military rites and presentation of flag will be provided by American Legion Hammond Post 3/265. Music will be provided by Ashley Sandhu and Marcus Smith.

There will be no graveside service conducted; in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Gate City’s Children’s Ministry.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Jenkins family.