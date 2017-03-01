She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth “Liz” Byers; 3 sisters, Mary Byers, Edith Blevins and Ruby McNabb; and 2 brothers, Fred Byers and Jim Byers.

Phyllis is survived by sister, Shirley Ward; brother, Harold Byers; special cousins, Barbara Sanders and Tom Crawford; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Kelly Dykes officiating.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Phyllis A. Byers.