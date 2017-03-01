Norma was a native of Washington County. She was a daughter of the late Gladys Mae Eades and Willie Hyatt Shirley.

She attended Science Hill High School, Bob Jones University, and East Tennessee State University.

Norma was a pharmacy tech and had worked at Snyder, Professional, and Chambers Williams Drugs Stores. She also served as the assistant manager at the VA canteen here and in Fayetteville, NC.

Norma was a caring, loving person. She had been an animal lover since she was very young, a trait she picked up from her father. She was a loving caregiver for both of her parents before their passing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Georgia Mae Gray; brother, William Charles Shirley; and husband, Phil Garland.

She is survived by several nieces and one nephew, who loved her and cared for her very much, and a sister-in-law, Lois Shirley, with whom she was very close.

The family of Norma Jean Shirley Garland will receive friends from 12 pm to 1 pm Saturday, March 4, 2017, in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 1 pm Saturday with her great nephew, Pastor Robbie Woods, officiating.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Garland family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Garland family. (423) 282-1521