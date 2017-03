Survivors include his mother, Bonnie Wills of Kingsport, TN; brother, Dexter Osborne of California; daughter, Angela Brown and husband Curtis of Omaha, NE; two sons, Todd Osborne of Texas and Tracy Osborne of Kansas; two grandchildren, Brandon and Sabra Schwartz of San Diego, CA; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 3, 2017 at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home in Oklahoma City, OK.