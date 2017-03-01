logo

KINGSPORT - Margaret L. Driscoll, 80, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday February 28, 2017 at the residence of her daughter, Vanessa Epps.

She was born in Hilton’s VA and had lived in Kingsport most of her life.

Mrs. Driscoll enjoyed gardening, going to yard sales, cooking & she loved her flowers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Driscoll; parents, Roy and Jessie Taylor Depew; sister, Naomi Clark; brothers, Garland Depew, Nick Depew, Alvin Depew and Orville Depew.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linda Driscoll Collins and Vanessa Epps; grandchildren, Ryan Epps and wife, Amanda and Brooke Collins; sisters, Connie Baker, Angita Creasy and Vivian Clark; brothers Junior Depew and Bobby Depew and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Friday, March 3, 2017 at the residence of her daughter, Vanessa Epps.

A Private Family Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smokey Mountain Home Healthcare and Hospice, 106 Ferrell Ave., Kingsport, TN 37663.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Smokey Mountain Home Healthcare and Hospice.

The care of Margaret L. Driscoll and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.