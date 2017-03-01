She was born in Hilton’s VA and had lived in Kingsport most of her life.

Mrs. Driscoll enjoyed gardening, going to yard sales, cooking & she loved her flowers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Driscoll; parents, Roy and Jessie Taylor Depew; sister, Naomi Clark; brothers, Garland Depew, Nick Depew, Alvin Depew and Orville Depew.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linda Driscoll Collins and Vanessa Epps; grandchildren, Ryan Epps and wife, Amanda and Brooke Collins; sisters, Connie Baker, Angita Creasy and Vivian Clark; brothers Junior Depew and Bobby Depew and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Friday, March 3, 2017 at the residence of her daughter, Vanessa Epps.

A Private Family Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smokey Mountain Home Healthcare and Hospice, 106 Ferrell Ave., Kingsport, TN 37663.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Smokey Mountain Home Healthcare and Hospice.

The care of Margaret L. Driscoll and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.