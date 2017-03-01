She was born in Kingsport, the daughter of Habe and Lethea Hixson Ketron and resided in the Bloomingdale Community.

Mrs. Ketron graduated from Sullivan High School and worked at Bloomingdale Hardware for several years.

She attended Kingsley United Methodist Church and Hermon United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Ketron was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Ketron; son, Timothy Ketron; parents; sister, Ruby Ketron and brothers, Paul, Junior and Jack Ketron.

Surviving are her daughter, Joy Ketron; son, Jerry Ketron and wife, Anita; grandchildren, Jamie West and Katrina Hill and partner, Heather; 3 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Lane and Shirley Peters; brother, Fred Ketron; sisters in law, Margaret, Linda and Ethel Ketron; brother in law, Frank Ketron and wife, Betty and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 pm Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper with Rev. Raymond Amos, Sr. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hermon United Methodist Church, 5395 E. Carters Valley Rd., Gate City, VA 24251.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Dale Solomon and Nurse Sherry Riggs.

An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of Janie Ketron and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.