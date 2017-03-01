logo

no avatar

Charles “Chuck” Andrew Dennis

• Today at 12:53 PM

ROGERSVILLE - Charles “Chuck” Andrew Dennis age 86 of Rogersville, passed away peacefully at his home on February 23, 2017, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born December 9, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA and lived 62 years in Rogersville. He was Rogersville’s former Mayor, Alderman, President of Tennessee’s Small Town Mayors, dry cleaner owner, professional photographer/studio owner, contractor-home builder and businessman. While Mayor, Chuck acquired plans from an architect, applied for and received funds from the Governor, purchased the land, signed the deed and thus, the Rogersville City Park became reality. He was a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus. He enlisted in the Navy at 19 years of age - served on both aircraft carriers USS Hornet and USS Bennington, which blew up while he was onboard. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and charter member of Disabled American Veterans. He was a friend to all and admired by many from the Governors to the much cared for common man. He will be missed by his ever faithful friends Bruce Hurley, Dock Thrower and Ike Peterson. He will be greatly missed by all. Chuck and Star were hand in hand in the many adventures of work they accomplished through the 64 years of life together. His presence will always be with the children - leading them upward to a better day in heaven for all. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Preceding him in death were his mother, Margaret Elizabeth Hood Dennis; father, Andrew Edward Dennis; brother, Vincent Paul Dennis; mother in-law and father in-law, Hickman A. and Ulva Berry Kite, Sr.; much loved great-grandson, Zackary Livesay; and Willie “Bill” Kite.

He leaves to cherish his memory a wife of 64 years, Gena Star Kite Dennis; daughters, Charlesii Star Dennis Keyhani (Dr. Majid Keyhani) and Mar-Ru (Margaret) Dennis Livesay; son, Vincent Hickman Dennis; grandson, Michael Eric Livesay; sisters-in-law, MaryAnn Dennis and Maxine Towns; brother-in-law, Hickman A. Kite, Jr.; six nieces, four great nieces, three nephews, seven great nephews and two great-great nephews.

A Rosary Service will be 5:00 P.M., Friday, March 3, 2017 in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel with Father Bart Okere officiating visitation will follow until 7:00 P.M.

Funeral mass will be conducted 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 4, 2017 at St. Henry Catholic Church with Father Bart Okere officiating. Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard and the U.S. Navy.

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com 

BROOME FUNERAL HOME, ROGERSVILLE is honored to serve the Dennis family.