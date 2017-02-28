In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death, by an infant sister Brenda.

She is suvivied by a sister, Linda Sturgill Jennings and husband Gary. Two nieces: Melissa Dawn Bowman and husband Scott, along with Heather Lee Miller and husband Jamie, all of Taylorsville. She is survived by great nieces and nephews: Katie, Mollie and Jake Bowman and wife Kendra, as well as Rhett and Russell Miller.

Graveside committal service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 12:00 noon in the Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA with the Rev. William J. Carter officiating.

Memorials may be made to New Tribes Missions, Katie Bowman Support,

1000 E. First Street, Sanford, FL 32771-1487.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

