Jerry Bradshaw

He is preceded in death by his mother Helen Sams Bradshaw, brother Jeffery Bradshaw, grandparents Joe and Lillie Bradshaw, Clyde and Rosa Sams.

Survivors include his father James Bradshaw, his sister Kathy Bradshaw Cradic, his sons Allen Bradshaw and Todd Simpson, his longtime companion Connie Simpson, special great nephew and niece Levi & Sarah Cradic, special friends are Greg Christian, Todd Johnson, Jeff Dotson, and Keith Hall, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday February 28th at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 7 pm in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services will be conducted 10 am Wednesday at Morning Star Cemetery with family and friends as pallbearers.

Those wishing to attend the graveside services are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:15 am Wednesday morning to go in procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flower memorial contributions may be made to Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home, 320 Grandview Street Church Hill, TN 37642.

