James Douglas Rose

James thought the world of his family and loved being with his children. He was a terrific carpenter and showed that by making carpentry his lifelong career. James served in the Armed Forces as a member of the Navy.

James is predeceased by his mother and father Walter and Opal Rose; brother Junior Rose; and sister Linda Rose.

James is survived by his wife Lois Rose; son John David Rose; daughter Whitney; twin daughters Casey and Kara Rose; brother Bobby Rose; brother Ronnie Rose; brother Binny Rose; sister Wanda Kerns; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family of Mr. Rose would like to send a special thank you to his uncle Clyde “Peanut” Rose and aunt Bernice Rose.

A visitation will be held from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm on Thursday March 2, 2017 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport.

A graveside service will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 serving as officiants.

The family would like to ask in lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the family.

Carter Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is honored to serve the Rose Family.