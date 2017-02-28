logo

Jack Deaton Campbell

Jack Deaton Campbell, born in Elizabethton, Tennessee on May 29, 1935, went to be with Jesus on February 22, 2017. Jack served in the United States Navy from June 5, 1957 to March 6, 1961. He was a resident of Daytona Beach, FL since 1985. He worked at Sam's Club for 25 years as an associate.

Jack is survived by his wife, Sandra Campbell; his three daughters, Page Campbell, Susi Garrison, Erin Francis, and their mother, Barbara J. Campbell; 2 granddaughters, Madison Francis and Kate Francis; one step daughter, Andrea Becraft; 2 step grandsons, Bryce Becraft and Alex Becraft; 1 step granddaughter, Sophia Becraft; and two sons-in-law, Matthew Francis and Gerald Garrison.

Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Family Worship Center in Port Orange, FL. A reception followed in the conference room.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Family Worship Center of Port Orange or Wounded Warriors.