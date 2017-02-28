Jack Deaton Campbell

Jack is survived by his wife, Sandra Campbell; his three daughters, Page Campbell, Susi Garrison, Erin Francis, and their mother, Barbara J. Campbell; 2 granddaughters, Madison Francis and Kate Francis; one step daughter, Andrea Becraft; 2 step grandsons, Bryce Becraft and Alex Becraft; 1 step granddaughter, Sophia Becraft; and two sons-in-law, Matthew Francis and Gerald Garrison.

Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Family Worship Center in Port Orange, FL. A reception followed in the conference room.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Family Worship Center of Port Orange or Wounded Warriors.