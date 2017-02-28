Ervin Daniel “Dan” Stamper

Ervin Daniel Stamper went to be with the Lord peacefully, at his home, after an extended illness. Mr. Stamper retired from Eastman Kodak after 40 years of dedicated service in the Printing Services Division. He was a member of High Ground Baptist Church. Dan enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and listening to gospel and bluegrass music.

He was preceded in death by father, Chester Stamper, Sr.; mother, Elsie Sykes Stamper; and brothers, Chester Stamper, Jr. and Charlie Stamper.

Dan is survived by his wife, Shirley Worley Stamper; son, David Stamper and wife, Sharon of Kingsport; stepson, David Merrill and wife, Kathy of Kingsport; grandchildren, Kimberly Stamper of Chicago, IL, Kevin Stamper and wife, Kathy of Kingsport, Tori Stamper of Kingsport, Dakota Merrill of Los Angeles, CA and Montana Merrill of Los

Angeles, CA; two great grandchildren, Jackie and Anna; three step-grandchildren, Kristi, Allison and Jalene; and a niece, Tammy and two nephews Tony and Steve.

Mr. Stamper will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held per the family’s request. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway, Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Although Dan’s quick wit and smile will be missed by those who loved him the most, we don’t say goodbye, but goodnight, for joy comes in the morning.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Ervin Daniel Stamper.