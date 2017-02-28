Annie Elizabeth Monroe

Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Lester H. Monroe Jr., parents A.J. & Fannie Frazier Edens, brother Hal Edens, A.J. Edens Jr., George B. Edens; sisters, Lillian Jane Edens, Margaret Edens Hyder and Emma Kate Edens Mayo.

She is survived by four sons, Donald R. Monroe, Raleigh, North Carolina, Rodney K. Monroe, Robert Kendall Monroe and Barry G. Monroe, all of Kingsport; several grandchildren and great grandchildren also several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday March 2nd at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be conducted Friday March 3rd at 2:00 P.M. at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Bishop Jason Pickup officiating.

Pallbearers will be family.

