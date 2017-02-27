Virginia Ruth France

Mrs. France was born in Scott County, VA .on November 11, 1934 to the late Alford and Nancy McDavid Quillen.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Guy Roosevelt France preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Kay France, Church Hill, TN, Judy France, Church Hill, TN; son, Larry France and wife, Martha, Kingsport, TN; sister, Margaret Spivey, Gate City, VA; grandchildren, Kristen Camper and husband, Jody, Bristol, TN, Lindsey France, Gate City, VA, Kevin Hite and wife, Christy, Kingsport, TN, Jason Hite and wife, Misty, Kingsport, TN; great grandchildren , Emily Hite, Hunter Hite, Walker Hite, Maddy Hite, Addison Camper, Kylee Matthews, Makenna Matthews; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Roy Graves and Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Journey Home will provide music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Jerry Smith officiating. Kevin Hite, Hunter Hite, Jason Hite, Walker Hite, Robert Starnes, Jody Camper and George Spivey will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

