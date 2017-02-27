logo

Velma Louise "Bill" Williams

ROGERSVILLE - Velma Louise "Bill" Williams, age 90, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Church Hill Health Care & Rehab Center. She was a member of Spire's Chapel Baptist Church. Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Williams; daughter, Geraldine Williams; son, Ronnie Williams; grandson, Chad Allen Williams; great-grandson, Ethan Carl Bledsoe; parents, Sturm and Eva Miner Klepper; sisters, Elsie Lawson and Mary Burton; brothers, Lynn Klepper and Carson Klepper.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Olivia Aziz and husband, Jay of Davis, CA, Tara Carr and husband, Steve of Cartersville, GA , Joy Lynne Bledsoe and husband, Anthony of Rogersville, Chet Williams and fiancé', Kyra of Surgoinsville; great grandchildren, Ryan Bledsoe, Emory Williams, Bailey Bledsoe, Evrett Williams and Adalynn Williams; sisters, Ann "Dank" Cobb and Evelyn "Zeb" Williams of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. John North officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Highland Cemetery.

