Eloise Odell Dickson

Eloise is preceded in death by her 1st husband Harlos Phillips, 2nd husband Kenneth Dickson, 9 brothers and sisters, Efferd Barrett, Effie Marshall, Evelyn Light, Edna Hicks, Ellis Barrett, Edith McMurray, Ernest Barrett, Elzie Barrett, and Elsa Barrett.

She is survived by stepsons Kenny Dickson, Eddie Johnson, stepdaughters Kenda Bigham and husband Robert, Sue Phillips and husband Joey, Step-granddaughter Jodi Bigham, sister Elwanda June Johnson, sisters-in-law Deba Barrett, & Myrtle Barrett, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday March 1st at Johnson - Arrowood Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ovilla Road Baptist Church.

Waxahachie Funeral Home of Waxahachie, TX and Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill, TN is honored to serve the Dickson family.