William James Vance

He is survived by his children, Kenneth James Vance, Sheila Ann Richter and husband Donald, Mark A. Vance and wife Patricia, Tracy L. Feathers and husband Jason; grandchildren, Miles A. Vance and wife Stephanie; Laura Dorothy Ann Vance and husband Andrew, Kaleb David Anthony Feathers, Madilyn Grace Ann Feathers, Dale J. Gottschalk, Brandon Gottschalk, Adam Gottschalk and Eddie Childress and wife Marnie; great grandchildren, Makayla Faith Ann Vance, Alexander J. Gottschalk, Chelsea Rexrode and husband Jon, and Nathaniel Childress; great-great grandchildren, Raelyn and Colten Rexrode; brother, Lindsey Vance Jr. and wife Emma; special friend, June Smith; dogs, Gracie and Bentley; and cat, George.

The funeral service for Mr. Vance will be held 8 p.m. Monday, February 27, 2017 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Gibson and Pastor Gary Childers officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. prior to the service and at other times 519 Courtland St Bristol, TN. The interment will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mickey Baker, Frankie Smith, Richard Vance, Larry Skyes, Dick Collins, Pastor James Sproles, Marvin Talley, Floyd Jones, J.W. Mayberry, Mike Malone, Jason McElyea, Employees of Subway and Daniel Gentry. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Wellmont Hospice, Dr. Sathiyendran Poobalasingham, caregiver, Elizabeth Nell Roberts, the Gentry Family and the Clark Family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to If It’s Meant To Be Foundation, Inc., 2409-A Volunteer Parkway Bristol, TN 37620 or SBK Building Fund, Pet Works 2141 Idlehour Rd Kingsport, TN 37660.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to If It's Meant To Be Foundation, Inc., 2409-A Volunteer Parkway Bristol, TN 37620 or SBK Building Fund, Pet Works 2141 Idlehour Rd Kingsport, TN 37660.