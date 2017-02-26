Visitation will be held Monday, February 27, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until time of the funeral service. The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M.

Monday in the Province Funeral Home Sanctuary in Pennington Gap with Paul Davis Jr. officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M.

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at the Huff Cemetery on Old Wooway Rd. in Woodway, VA. Pallbearers will be Brian Standifer, Keith Middleton, Jonathan Morefield, Chris Standifer Joshua Laws and Matthew Sturgill.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 A.M. Tuesday for the service. Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com We are located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave.

Pennington Gap, VA 24277. Phone 276-546-2456 Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Shirley Lorena Morefield.