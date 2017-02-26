Shirley Lorena Morefield
WOODWAY, VA - Shirley Lorena Morefield, age 80 of Woodway was born June 3, 1936 in Dryden, VA and passed away Friday, February 24, 2017 at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Big Stone Gap, VA after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her mother, Frankie Virginia Huff Gilbert; her father, Rutherford Bristo Gilbert and her brother, Glen Gilbert. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Vernon Keith Morefield of the home; her daughter Kay Standifer of Woodway, VA; her son Johnny Morefield of the home and her other daughter, Sherry Tomlinson; her grandchildren, Brian Standifer and wife Celeste, Anissa Middleton and husband Keith, all of Flatwoods; Jonathan Morefield of Occinita and David Crabtree of San Diago, CA; her great– grandchildren, Chris Standifer, Kasey Standifer of Flatwoods and Josh Laws of Woodway; a very special great great-grandchild, Cayden Blake Standifer of Pennington Gap, VA; three sisters, Betty Young of Woodway, Wilma Daniels and husband Donald of Stickleyville and Peggy Ewing of Pennington Gap; also several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 27, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until time of the funeral service. The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M.
Monday in the Province Funeral Home Sanctuary in Pennington Gap with Paul Davis Jr. officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M.
Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at the Huff Cemetery on Old Wooway Rd. in Woodway, VA. Pallbearers will be Brian Standifer, Keith Middleton, Jonathan Morefield, Chris Standifer Joshua Laws and Matthew Sturgill.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 A.M. Tuesday for the service. Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com We are located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave.
Pennington Gap, VA 24277. Phone 276-546-2456 Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Shirley Lorena Morefield.