Phyllis Jean Price Ferguson

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Ferguson; parents, John “Hugh” and Nellie Price; sisters, Mildred Freeman, Juanita Watson, Rena Cope, and Helen Fink; and brother, John Price, Jr.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Regina Beckner and husband Clint; grandsons, Michael Chance Cox, Jonathan Crawford, and Charles Beckner; granddaughters, Taylor Beckner, and Jessica Beare and husband Matt; great-granddaughter, Emily Crawford; special friend, Regan Beckner; plus several nieces and nephews that were very special to her.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m with Duane Childress officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation; National Kidney Foundation Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY.

A special thanks to Fresenius Dialysis Center in Kingsport for six years of loving care, and thanks to all her friends that she got to know through the treatment of dialysis. She will be dearly missed.

