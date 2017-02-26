GATE CITY, VA – Donnie Edward Vanzant, 71, was called to his Heavenly home on Friday, February 24, 2017, two months after being diagnosed with cancer as a result of Agent Orange.

Donnie, the son of the late Lynton and Lelia Vanzant, was born June 19, 1945. He graduated from Gate City High School and retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 34 years of service. Donnie loved life, being outdoors, enjoying nature, and spending time with his “baby girl”, Jenny Lind. He always had a smile, never met a stranger, and had a positive attitude until the very end. Donnie was a Vietnam War Veteran serving in the Military Police. Donnie was a member of the American Legion Post 265 and previously served as Post Commander. He honored his fallen comrades as a member of the American Legion Post 3/265 Honor Guard.

In addition to his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Morris; brothers, George and Danny Vanzant; and his beloved, Jenny Lind.

Donnie is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Linda Woods Vanzant, who was his wonderful caregiver that never left his side, Linda Woods Vanzant; son, John Travis Vanzant and wife Kelly of Gray; granddaughter, Emily Helton of Gray; brothers, Lynton (Bud) Vanzant, Jr. and wife Jewell of Kingsport and Garry Vanzant and wife Linda of Gate City; sisters, Margaret Ann Bradshaw of Gate City, Anita Taylor and husband Mike of Gate City, Deborah Vanzant of Gate City and Donna Eads and husband Mike of Kingsport; brothers-in-law, Tommy Woods and Rex Mallory; along with several nieces, nephews and adopted niece, Regina (Tinkerbell) Carter.

“To my dear friends whom I loved dearly: Thank you for respecting my privacy during my illness. I wanted you to remember me as I was.”

The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday, February 27, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home.

A memorial service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Joe Hill and Pastor Pete Barber officiating. The family requests casual dress.

A military graveside service will be held at 11 am Tuesday February 28, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery with American Legion Post 3/265 conducting the rites. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:55 am.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to American Legion Post 265, P.O. Box 2079, Gate City, VA 24251.

