Dean Matthews McAmis

Dean was a house wife and enjoyed taking care of her loving family. Her favorite pastime was raising beautiful flowers. She was loved by all who knew her. When in good health, she loved to cook and feed family and friends. One of her greatest joys was Angel, her little Chihuahua.

Dean is predeceased by her husband Odie McAmis; her parents Sampson and Bertha Matthews; and her sisters Pearl Frazier, Bonnie Ford, and Ada Penley.

Dean is survived by her loving son, Evangelist Larry McAmis, of Kingsport, TN; her sister Garnie Collins of Kingsport, TN; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A visitation will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ at 3300 Bloomingdale Rd, Kingsport, TN from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday February 27, 2017.

A funeral service will follow with Pastor Mildred Osborne, Pastor Danny Short, and Evangelist Larry McAmis officiating.

A visitation will be held at 1pm on Tuesday February 28, 2017 at Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Church at 12690 Horton Hwy, Greeneville, TN. A brief service will be at 2pm. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com

