Billie Krysta Johnson

She was the daughter of Katherine Johnson (step-father, Troy Roberts) and Roger Shupe (step-mother, Rhonda Shupe).

She was preceded in death by her beloved grandfathers, L.J. Johnson and Eugene Shupe.

In addition to her parents, Billie is survived by her grandmothers, Beulah Johnson and Wilhite Shupe; step-grandparents, Dwight and Jeanette Roberts; brothers, Charles Frazier and Hunter Shupe; step-brothers and sisters, Matthew, MacKenzie, Willie, Jonathan, Courtney, Whitney and Dollie; aunts and uncles, L.J. Johnson Jr. and Neshie Wallen, Harold and Julie Johnson, Ralph and Elizabeth Moore, Fred and Lucy Gilliam, Dean and Lisa Anderson, Eugene Shupe Jr., Tracy Shupe, Mark and Paula Lawson and Jeff and Nancy Dye; and a host of cousins, friends and relatives.

The family will receive friends at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater from 5 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, and from 5 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 2, in the funeral home chapel with Phil Crittenden, Travis Lipe and David Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be sent and viewed by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Johnson family.