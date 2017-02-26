Barbara Edens Patterson

She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Tom Patterson, her parents Clara Edens George Edens, sisters Patty Henderson and Helen Caldwell.

Survivors include her son, Randy Patterson and wife Kathy of Church Hill, daughter Lisa Patterson Waycaster and husband Richard also of Church Hill. Grandchildren, Travis Patterson and wife Amy, Teresa Arnold, Michael Hopkins and wife Franchesca and Alexis Patterson. Great grandchildren, Briana and Lauren Patterson, Maia and Madison Hopkins and Logan Arnold, Brother Howard Edens.

Calling hours are from 6 to 8 pm Monday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 8 pm in the funeral home chapel with Bro Ed McLain officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 11 am Tuesday at the Goshen Valley Cemetery with Travis Patterson, Michael Hopkins, Billy Wayne Lane, Keith Henderson, Rick Henderson and Lavere Edens serving as pallbearers. Tony Belcher will serve as honorary pallbearer.

Those wishing to attend the graveside services are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10 am Tuesday morning to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Karen and Tony Davis, to whom she loved dearly, and the family would also like to thank the Amedisys Home Health Care and the nursing staff of W3 Wilcox Hall.

