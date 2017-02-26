Alice Lee Williams Hedrick

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Clint Williams and Bobbie Collier Williams; her husband of 70 years, Earl Hedrick; a son, Wayman Earl Hedrick; two grandsons, Tim and Shane Spence; her sister, Helen Sue Williams Boyd; and a nephew, Ed Boyd.

Alice was a member of Thompson Settlement Baptist Church since 1936. She was a Life Member of Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs, South Atlantic Region and National Council of State Garden Clubs. Alice was active in the Lighthorse Harry Lee Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. She was Worthy Matron of the Powell Valley Chapter 13 Order of Eastern Star. She was a member for 30 years and served as District Assistant Lecturer for 10 years. In addition to her church and civic activities throughout her life she was a dedicated wife, mother, homemaker, gardener, artist and floral designer.

Alice is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Virginia and Jerry Spence; two sons, Clinton and wife Glenda Hedrick and Michael and wife Belle Hedrick; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren: Angie and son, Sam; John and wife Krymen and their children, Eden, Tekoa, Gilead Hope and Kidron; Bob and wife Lisa and their children, Katherine and Aaron Earl; Teresa and son, Gavin; and Rebecca Hedrick; one nephew, John Boyd and wife Ann; and three great-nieces, Sue, Heather and Carrie.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville with Mr. Jim Myers officiating. A visitation will follow the funeral service. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Mountain Empire Older Citizens, Attn.: Fuel Fund, 1501 3rd Avenue East, Big Stone Gap, VA, 24219.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Mountain Empire Older Citizens, Attn.: Fuel Fund, 1501 3rd Avenue East, Big Stone Gap, VA, 24219.