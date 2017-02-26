Funeral Services for Aaron Osborne will be conducted at 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 27, 2017 in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Donald Large officiating. Entombment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2015 in Valley View Mausoleum in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and Friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m.. Pallbearers will be Charles Willis, Bruce Russell, James Kelly, Ike Turner, William Collins, Larry Hall, Gene Humphries, and Henry Phillips; Honorary Pallbearers will be Erritte Osborne, Wayne Lambert and Friends from the Early Morning Hardee's Club.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 p.m., Monday February 27, 2017 in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia. On line condolences may be sent to the Osborne family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com . Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.