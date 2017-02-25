Shirley Rhea Mauk Cross

She is preceded in death by her husband, G. C. Mauk brother, Homer Rhea; sister, Ilean Mullins; and nephew, Michael Mullins.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Roger Dale Cross; son, James Mauk; daughter, Luewanna Delph; grandsons, Austin, Hunter, and Jace Mauk; granddaughter, Alyssia Smith; sister, Betty Bare; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 26, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral will be at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Courtney Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Justin House, Caleb Russell, Noah Russell, Bill Mullins, Mark Mullins, and Lee Unberger. Singers will be Virgil Lipe and Beth Morgan. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com/.