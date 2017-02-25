Rose Ann Kennedy

She is survived by her son, Mark Kennedy of Norton, VA; a granddaughter, Tori Kennedy of Norton, VA; three brothers, Fred Wood and his wife Kim, Winfield Wood and his wife Joyce all of Norton, VA, Jay Wood and his wife Nan of Duffield, VA; two sisters, Brenda Wood Ramirez of Petersburg, VA and Caffie Wood Bass of Franklin, TN; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Benny Boles officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 am Tuesday at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, VA. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10 am Tuesday to travel in procession to the cemetery.