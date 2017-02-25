Louise Gatewood Ferrell

Survivors include her daughter, Penny Hall and husband Jeff of Surgoinsville; sister, Mildred Mauk of Kingsport; grandchildren, Casey Ferguson, Bodey Hall, Naquilla Hall, Kenny Ferrell, Brandy Jones and Courtney Ferrell; great grandchildren, Bryson Roberts, Ashlynn Roberts, Corbyn Roberts, Addison Ferrell, Wendall Ferrell, Haley Ferrell, Nathan Ferrell, Cooper Jones and Nora Jones; special sisters-in-law, Brenda Garza of Austell, GA and Phyllis Cox of Douglasville, GA; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved furry companions.

Graveside service will be 4:00 P.M., Monday, February 27, 2017 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Jesse Hartgrove officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are ask to meet at the cemetery by 3:45 P.M.

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com

BROOME FUNERAL HOME, ROGERSVILLE is honored to serve the Ferrell family.