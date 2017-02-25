logo

Kayle Wagner

• Today at 11:24 AM

CHURCH HILL - Kayle Wagner, 68, passed away on February 21, 2017 at The Waters of Johnson City. . He was born on January 27, 1949 in Church Hill, TN. He was a Vietnam Vet (1969 to 1970) and retired from the US Army in 1998. He was a graduate of the Tennessee Military Institute class of 1967 and was a member of the North Fork Baptist Church.

Mr. Wagner was preceded in death by his father Wayne D. Wagner and brother Gary R. Wagner.

Kalye is survived by his wife Evelyn Olson Testerman Wagner, mother Wonda Dykes Wagner, son Gary Wagner (Kim Vail) of Gray, TN, and grandchild Amanda Ann Wagner of Flecther, NC.

Graveside service will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 2:30 PM on Tuesday February 28th. Military rights will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3-265 Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery.

To leave an online message for the Wagner family, please visit us @ www.jfhonline.com 

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill, TN is honored to serve the Wagner family.