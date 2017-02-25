logo

James "Jim" Willis

February 22, 2017

KINGSPORT - James “Jim” Willis, 60, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born May 12, 1956 in Kingsport to the late James “M.L.” Willis and Irene Pleasant Douglas.

Jim was a loving and caring man who was especially fond of his nephews and great-nephew. His favorite past-time was spending time with his family and friends. His hobbies included photography and working on his computer. He was a practicing LPN for over forty years.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of The Church of the Latter Day Saints.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Ada Pleasant; paternal grandparents, Sam Willis and Ida Baker; niece, Kelly Michelle Summers.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Irene Douglas; sister, Debbie Allen; nephews, Jason Summers (Nikki) and Eric Summers; great nephew, Jacoby Summers.

A Military Graveside Service will be held at 1:45 pm Monday, February 27, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. The American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 will conduct full military honors.

The care of James “Jim” Willis has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.