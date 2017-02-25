James “Jim” Willis

Jim was a loving and caring man who was especially fond of his nephews and great-nephew. His favorite past-time was spending time with his family and friends. His hobbies included photography and working on his computer. He was a practicing LPN for over forty years.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of The Church of the Latter Day Saints.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Ada Pleasant; paternal grandparents, Sam Willis and Ida Baker; niece, Kelly Michelle Summers.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Irene Douglas; sister, Debbie Allen; nephews, Jason Summers (Nikki) and Eric Summers; great nephew, Jacoby Summers.

A Military Graveside Service will be held at 1:45 pm Monday, February 27, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. The American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 will conduct full military honors.

