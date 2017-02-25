He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Ruby Mullins; five brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Mullins of the home; his sons, Harvey Mullins, Jr. (Lisa) of Derby, VA, Nathaniel David Mullins of the home, Jordan Thomas Mullins of the home and Jimmy Lee Mullins (Lisa) of Tennessee; his daughters, Glenda Barnett (Tom) of Big Stone Gap, VA and Courtney Diane Mullins of the home; his brother Oscar Lee Mullins (Gayle) of Florence, TX; his sister, Judy Marrs (Caleb) of Georgia; his special cousin, Carolyn McCleese of Michigan; his special friends, Randy Clark, Frank Bishop and Rocky Cooper; and his grandchildren, Ashley Barnett, Thomas Barnett and Leon Mullins.

The family visitation and final disposition will be private, by family invitation only.

Gilliam Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Harvey Glenn Mullins, Sr.