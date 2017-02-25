He was born to the late James Knox and Mollie Horton Osborne in Blackwater, VA. He graduated from Blackwater High School in 1953 and East Tennessee State University with Bachelor of science and master of science degrees in 1957 and 1965. He dedicated his life to the education of Southwest Virginia's children for 36 years. He taught 3 years in Lee County Schools, with the remainder of his years as principal at Clinch River Elementary, Dante Elementary, and Castlewood Elementary.

Aaron also worked in the Department of Social Services in Dickenson and Montgomery Counties.

He served his country in the National Guard and was called to active duty for a year during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Aaron inherited a love for farming from his father, and was avid farmer. He spent many enjoyable hours in his garden and working with cattle. Driving around the farm on his "Gator" provided him and his grandchildren much enjoyment.

In addition to farming, he loved his family, his dog, Buster, and sports. He and his wife followed local teams, and they quickly became known to the athletes as Papaw and Mamaw. Aaron also coached a number of Little League baseball teams. In his retirement years, he became a member of the "Early Morning Hardee's Club", where he enjoyed the comradeship of his newfound friends.

Besides his parents, he was proceeded in death by his sisters; Mary Ruth Turner, Esther Roop, and Evelyn Humphreys Muller.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Charlotte Wolfe Osborne; his sons and daughters in law, Aaron and Carol Osborne, James and Lauren Osborne; his daughter and son in law, Suzi and Alan Atwood; his granddaughters, Erica Osborne, Brianne Atwood, and Keely Atwood; his grandsons, Christian Osborne and Knox Osborne; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Funeral Services for Aaron Osborne will be conducted at 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 27, 2017 in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Donald Large officiating. Entombment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2015 in Valley View Mausoleum in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and Friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m.. Pallbearers will be Charles Willis, Bruce Russell, James Kelly, Ike Turner, William Collins, Larry Hall, Gene Humphries, and Henry Phillips; Honorary Pallbearers will be Erritte Osborne, Wayne Lambert and Friends from the Early Morning Hardee's Club.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 p.m., Monday February 27, 2017 in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia. On line condolences, may be sent to the Osborne family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.