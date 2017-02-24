Ted Stanley Williams

Ted was born on Christmas Day 1943 in Hancock County, Tennessee a son to the late Joe Timothy Williams and Cynthia Collins. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Fugate and brother, Timmy.

His family moved to Kingsport when Ted was young after his father began working at Eastman Chemical Company. After graduating high school, Ted also gained employment at Eastman where he retired as a research pilot plant operator in 1999. Ted then drove for KATS (city of Kingsport) up until illness forced him to quit. Ted devoted a great deal of his time to his beloved Charity Baptist Church where he was a long time deacon and an anchor of faith and stability.

Ted is survived by his treasured wife of 52 years, Lorene Coffey Williams; two sons, Ted Gregory Williams, Timothy Glen Williams and wife Dawn; two grandchildren Olivia and Grayson Williams. Other survivors include brothers Maynard (Blountville) and Randy (Kingsport), several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Charity Baptist Church 123 Oak Street Blountville, TN with Reverend Perry Cleek and Charity Baptist Pastor Charles Brooks officiating. The family will receive from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside service will be at East Lawn Funeral Home, Kingsport at 11:00 a.m. Monday February 27, 2017. Pallbearers include; David Campbell, Paul Chestnut, Jimmy Clendenin, Tom Harper, Jeff Hodge, Daniel Mitchell, David Morley, and Larry Smith. Honorary Pallbearers are the drivers of KATS.

The family wishes to thank Weaver Funeral Home for their service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Charity Baptist building fund P.O. Box 210 Blountville, TN 37617.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.