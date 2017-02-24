Stephen Ray Caudill Jr

Stephen enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a high school graduate at Dobyns Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was always happy and wanted to help everybody. He always had a smile on his face. His family was everything to him and his girlfriend, Taylor, was the love of his life. He is also proceeded in death by his step-father, Jason Reynolds.

He is survived by his mother, Mae Caudill-Reynolds, his sisters, Stephanie Caudill-Sanchez, Georgia Caudill, and Elizabeth Shouse, and his girlfriend Taylor Marshall, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home with Pastor Chad Roberts. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 1:00 pm prior to the service. The committal service and burial will follow in Morrison Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be friends and family.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family. You may visit www.Trinitymemorialcenters.com to send a message of condolence or flowers to the family.