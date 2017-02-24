Phyllis Reeves

Mrs. Reeves was preceded in death by her husband William Rufus Reeves, parents Malcom and Elizabeth Baldwin, and daughter Jacqueline Reeves.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter Kim Reeves of Kingsport, TN, her sister in-law Willie Fenwick of Indianapolis, IN, sister Janie Bishop and several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held at Christians Bend Cemetery at 3:00 PM on Sunday February 26th. Chaplain Brenda Jenkins will be officiating the service. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery.

