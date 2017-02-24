Nannie Tipton Bishop

DUFFIELD, VA - Born again years ago, Nannie Jane (Tipton) “Mem” Bishop passed away, Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.

Her parents, Kelly and Ellen (Carter) Tipton, along with her husband, Kelly Bishop (February 13, 1986); sister, Margaret Tipton and Hazel Herron; and brothers, Maurice and Charles Tipton preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Egan and husband, Billy, Duffield, VA and Debbie Sloan and husband, Willie, Sloantown, VA; grandsons, Chris Egan and Willie Shane “Pete” Sloan; granddaughter, Kelley Austin; great grandchildren, Hadley Austin, Parker Austin, Kelsea Sloan and Kaleigh Sloan; brothers, Guy Tipton and Jackie Tipton; sisters, Wilma Sloan and Lucille Tipton; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Bruce Brewer and Rev. Lennis France officiating. The Denny Hass Singers will provide the music.

Burial will follow at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Chris Egan, Michael Austin, Carl Tipton, Howard Tipton, Mike Tipton and Gary Bishop will serve as pallbearers. Pete Sloan, Larry Tipton, Tony Tipton, Tracey Tipton, and Randy Tipton will serve as honorary pallbearers.

An online guest register is available for the Bishop family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Nannie Jane (Tipton) Bishop.