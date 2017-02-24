Kenneth (Ken) Lucian Lane

Kenneth was born in Scott County, VA on July 22, 1927 to the late Harrison and Ollie (Hensley) Lane.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth is also preceded in death by his wife, Kathaleen Elliott Lane and sister, Lena Mae Page.

Kenneth is survived by his daughters, Peggy McCarley and husband, Barry, Ft. Blackmore, VA and Wanda Williams, Ft. Blackmore, VA; grandchildren, Brandon Williams, Ashley and Japeth Bright, Hiltons, VA; great-grandchildren, Keegan and Cohen Bright; sisters, Jeanette Craft, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Jean Bice, Gate City, VA, Olene Williams, Gate City, VA and Gladys (Carl Lee) Lane, Church Hill, TN; brother, Ray (Bessie) Lane, Ft. Blackmore, VA; along with several nieces, nephews and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Carl Dorton officiating. Pine Grove Harmony will provide music.

Graveside services will follow the services at Craft Cemetery, Alley Valley Community of Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

