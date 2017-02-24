Kayle Wagner

Mr. Wagner was preceded in death by his father Wayne D. Wagner and brother Gary R. Wagner.

Kalye is survived by his wife Evelyn Olson Testerman Wagner, mother Wonda Dykes Wagner, son Gary Wagner (Kim Bell) of Gray, TN, and grandchild Amanda Ann Wagner of Flecther, NC.

Graveside service will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 2:30 PM on Tuesday February 28th. Military rights will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3-265 Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery.

