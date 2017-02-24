Juanita S Miles

PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Iris Juanita Sarver Miles, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2017, at her home in Left Poor Valley Community, Pennington Gap, VA. Juanita worked for the Lee County School System where she retired teaching. She is of the Baptist Faith and a member of the Belchers Chapel Church of Left Poor Valley. Juanita loved her family, her flowers and her jigsaw puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arville Miles; Her parents Charles and Nettie Sarver; her brother, Ray Sarver; an infant sister Lois Ann Sarver. Juanita is survived by her daughter, Evonne Collins and husband Danny of Pennington Gap, VA; one granddaughter, Misti Collins of Pennington Gap, VA; two sisters, Dotty Matlock of Manteo, NC and Helen Bramer and husband Jim of Roper, NC; one brother Fred Kelton Sarver of Lexington, NC. Several nieces and nephews, and many special friends.

Visitation for Iris Juanita Miles will be on Sunday, February 26, 2017, from 1p.m. until 3p.m. in the Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA. Funeral Services will follow at 3p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Paul Davis officiating. Burial will be in the Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2017.

To send condolences or sign the guest book online please visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com

Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap, VA. is in charge of the arrangements.