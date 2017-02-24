John W. Riley

As an Army veteran of WW II, he served as a Captain in the Signal Corps and was part of the occupying force in Japan. A retired banker for First Tenn Bank, he most enjoyed his years as Manager for the Eastman Rd. Branch of Kingsport National Bank. He was very active at Broad Street United Methodist Church, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School and, with his wife Sybil, facilitating the MYF students. John was actively involved for years in the Community Concert Association and loved "good music". He was a member of the Kingsport Kiwanis Club, once earning Kiwanian of the Year for his fundraising with his "to be found everywhere" gum ball machines. Serving his community was high in his priorities...but just behind a skillful round of golf at Meadowview Golf Club. John never met a stranger, whether welcoming a banking customer or chatting with the fella at the next table at the cafeteria. John valued people over things.

Surviving are his daughter, Shaun Fulks (David); son, Jon Warren (Ren) Riley (Tami); grandchildren, Erin and Derek Riley; sister-in-law, Lois Riley and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25th at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Asheville, NC with Pastor Joe Mullen officiating. Burial will be Friday with family at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN, with John Mullen, Mr. Riley's Minister of Music and longtime friend, officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 17 Shawnee Trail, Asheville, NC 28805.

