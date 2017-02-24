logo

• Today at 4:19 PM

KINGSPORT - James “Jim” Douglas Crawford, 55, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at his home after an extended illness. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was formerly employed by Brock Services and the Manager of the former Sevier Terrace Recreation Center. Jim enjoyed taking his children hunting and fishing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He attended Indian Ridge Baptist Church in Church Hill, TN.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jim D. Crawford; his mother, Margaret Ann Crawford; and a brother, David K. Derrick.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Carol Ann Crawford; son, James Douglas Crawford II; daughter, Jennifer Crawford Mullins; daughter, Angel Crawford and son, Hunter Crawford of the home; sons Jonathan Young, Justin Hill; step-daughter, Brandi Duty; grandchildren, Kaydence and Lillie Hill, James Douglas Crawford III, and Aubree Crawford, Jason, Jasmine, Jayden, Jordan, Jacob, Elizabeth, and Isabella; brothers, F.D. Derrick and wife, Janet, and Charles William Derrick; best friend, Fred Cox; special friend, Judy Wood; his constant companion, Hooch; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Ron Grimes officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of James “Jim” Douglas Crawford.