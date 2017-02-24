He was preceded in death by his father, Jim D. Crawford; his mother, Margaret Ann Crawford; and a brother, David K. Derrick.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Carol Ann Crawford; son, James Douglas Crawford II; daughter, Jennifer Crawford Mullins; daughter, Angel Crawford and son, Hunter Crawford of the home; sons Jonathan Young, Justin Hill; step-daughter, Brandi Duty; grandchildren, Kaydence and Lillie Hill, James Douglas Crawford III, and Aubree Crawford, Jason, Jasmine, Jayden, Jordan, Jacob, Elizabeth, and Isabella; brothers, F.D. Derrick and wife, Janet, and Charles William Derrick; best friend, Fred Cox; special friend, Judy Wood; his constant companion, Hooch; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Ron Grimes officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of James “Jim” Douglas Crawford.