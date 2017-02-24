Hubert A. Begley

Hubert was born October 12, 1928 to the late Grover and Frances (Laney) Begley.

He was a US Army Veteran having served as a Corporal during the Korean War. Upon returning from Korea he was employed by Tennessee Eastman, where as he liked to put it he lacked a month and nine days putting in 38 years.

In addition to his parents, Hubert was preceded in death by his wife, Jerlean (Perry) Begley and eldest son, Kirby Begley; brothers, Cornie, Horton, Lonnie, Charlie, Tucker, Audley, and Jack Begley; sisters, Ellen Begley, Claudia Carver, Bessie Tomlinson, Lizzie Fields, Neelie Barker, Myrtle Baldwin, Lillie Peak, Mary Vaughn, Helen Shupe, and Hazel Hillman.

He is survived by his brother, Jesse Begley, Gray, TN; daughters, Jan Stapleton and husband, Rick, Kingsport, TN, Sandra Zimmerman, Gray, TN, and Sevilla Reynolds, Gray, TN; daughter-in-law, Deborah Begley, Gray, TN; one son, Lannie Begley of the home; granddaughters, Kelley Crider and husband, Jay, Gray, TN, Amanda Begley, Gray, TN, Courtney Carroll, Kingsport, TN, Brittany Yates and husband, Jon, Corbin, KY, Whitney Reynolds, Gray, TN, and Danielle Zimmerman, Blountville, TN; one grandson, Andrew Reynolds, Gray; plus several others that he was happy that they called him Papaw; great-grandsons, Jonah, Jesse and Kyrin; great-granddaughters, Jessica, Jaymee, Blaklee, Keeton, and Jaycee.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 26, 2017 from 5 to 7 in Gene Falin Memorial Chapel at Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be conducted immediately following with Rev. Randy Shupe officiating. Music will be provided by friends and family.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, February 27, 2017 at the Carter Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA with Military Graveside rites conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 of Kingsport, TN and Post #265 of Gate City, VA assisted by members of Virginia Army National Guard Funerals Honor Guard. The family will meet at the cemetery for the graveside services.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

An online guest register is available for the Begley family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Hubert A. Begley.