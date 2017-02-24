Everette Vance Cox

Everette was born in Scott County, VA on August 24, 1925 to the late E.H. and Sarah Salyers Cox.

He was a 1945 graduate, and Valedictorian of his class. He was the owner and operator of Cox Grocery in Nickelsville, VA for many years. Everette was also a Taxidermist and a Barber.

He loved fishing, arrowhead hunting, wood carving, and “loafing” with his friends at the store.

In addition to his parents, his brothers, Hugh J. Cox and Vernon Cox preceded him in death.

His survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Helen Wilder Cox, Nickelsville, VA; sons, Darrell Cox and Elizabeth, Nickelsville, VA and Steven Cox and wife, Susan, Nickelsville, VA; grandchildren, Todd, Jebb, Brody, Braylon, and Bailey; great grandchildren, Isabella, Kay-Kay, Corbin, and Addison; niece, Nadine Clemmons, Denver, CO; and nephews, Robert Cox, Aledo, TX and Danny Cox, Weber City, VA; and a special friend, Debbie Meade Brown.

The family will receive friends from 6:00p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Steve Collins, Rev. Buddy Burke officiating. Greg and Becky White will provide the music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the Nickelsville Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Emmitt Salyers, Dan Burke, Shorty Austin, Wayland Isaacs, Fred Meade, Don Lucas, Eddie and Nathan Hurd, James Noel, Bert Lee Mullins, Bill Osborne, Bernard Lewis, George Kennedy, Jody Brown, Vernon Vanderpool, and Warren Baker will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Lunch will be served at the Nickelsville Baptist Church Family Life Center located across the street from the church following the Graveside Service.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:15 p.m., Sunday to go in procession to the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Cox family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

The family would like to thank Dr. Gregory Demotts and staff; and the 2nd floor Heart Unit of Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, especially Tammy Beavers for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations can be made to The Jericho Shriners, P.O. Box 5548, Kingsport, TN 37663, www.jerichoshrine.com, in honor of Everette Vance Cox.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Everette Vance Cox.