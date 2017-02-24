She was preceded in death by her first husband of 49 years and the father of their children, Lindsay Gilley; her second husband of 19 years, Mitchell Bailey; her parents, Emanuel and Bessie Mullins; several half-brothers and sisters; sister, Mildred Stidham; her son, Michael Gilley; and two grandsons, Dean Allen Riner and Capt. Thomas E. Gilley.

Surviving are her children, Paul Gilley and wife Clara of Pound, VA, Lois Riner and husband Ronnie of Wise, Tom Gilley and wife Jean of Pound, Kenneth Glendale Gilley and wife Judy of Nickelsville and Judy Clawson and husband L.C. of Wise; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; daughter-in-law, Carol Gilley of Wise; two step-daughters, Sharon Mullins of Wise and Deloras Smith of TN; and a host of other relatives and friends. Special Thanks are extended to her dearest friend, Chris Holmes for her constant, loyal friendship and to the care givers Linda Collier and Lisa Eldridge and Hospice Personnel.

Funeral services for Emogean Gilley Bailey will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Rev. Ken Holmes and Jeff Rolen officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, February 27, 2017 in the Gilley Family Cemetery on Short Creek, South Fork of Pound, VA. Family and friends will meet at 12:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home to go the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.