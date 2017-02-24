Charmie Hamilton

She was a homemaker for her husband and thirteen children. Charmie was a Christian and a member of the Legion Memorial United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Richard Thomas Hamilton, Sr.; daughters, Marcella Janette (Dave) Guy, and Lois June Hamilton; sons, Wayne Conrad Hamilton and Richard Thomas Hamilton, Jr.; parents, James Alexander Cooper and Mary Myrtle (Leonard) Cooper; daughters-in-law, Glenda Duncan Hamilton, Mary Hayden Hamilton, and Judy Galloway Hamilton; and son-in-law, Dallas Grace.

Surviving are daughters, Naomi (Bobby) Powers of Clayton, NC, Debbie (Elfren) Quitiquit of Rockville, VA, Audrey Priscilla Grace, Sheila (Tommy) Fleenor, and Linda (Ted) Thompson, all of Big Stone Gap; sons, Gary (Mary) Hamilton of Prince George, VA, Johnny (Bertie) Hamilton of Fredericksburg, VA, James Douglas Hamilton, Sr. of Big Stone Gap, and Thomas Hamilton of Salinas, CA; daughters-in-law, Kathy Hamilton of Norton, VA and Angie Hamilton Fitzgerald of Big Stone Gap; brother-in-law, Roy (Dorothy) Hamilton of Big Stone Gap; sisters-in-law, Anna Hamilton Glover of Farmersville, OH and Margaret Hamilton Deeg of Placerville, CA; 13 grandsons, 13 granddaughters and two step grandchildren; 58 great grandchildren; 23 great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great granddaughter; and several extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap.

The funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Legion Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Roy Hull officiating.

Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Legion Memorial U.M.C., P. O. Box 628, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences to the family, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com.

Holding Funeral Home is serving the Hamilton family.