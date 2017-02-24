Charlene Reynolds

She was born in Kingsport and had lived in Blountville since 1980.

Mrs. Reynolds was a child care worker for several years.

She was a member of First Apostolic Christian Church where she worked in church outreach and enjoyed sending cards to the sick and shut in.

Mrs. Reynolds loved growing flowers, working in her garden, embroiling and photography.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.

Mrs. Reynolds was preceded in death by two daughters, Amy Lynne Akers and Tamara Hogue; parents, Tink and Imogene Edwards Elkins; sisters, Betty Asmus and Happy Beaver and brothers, Hasal Elkins, Wayne Elkins and George Elkins who was MIA in South Korea.

Surviving are her loving husband of 55 years, Bill Reynolds; daughter, Sherry Anne Freeman; sons, William Timothy Reynolds and David Nathaniel Reynolds; grandchildren, Jessica Akers, Candice Akers, Cody Reynolds and Amanda Vanatta; sister, Sadie Parton and husband, Bob and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 pm Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Funeral Service will follow at 4 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tommy Benton officiating. Music will be provided by Hope Guy, Betty Baker and Shelby Nottingham.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date in Oak Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Apostolic Christian Church, 201 E. Stone Dr., Kingsport, TN 37660 or to the charity of the donors’ choice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Dr. Ronald Hunter and the staff of Kingsport Primary Care.

